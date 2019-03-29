Raptors' Danny Green: Drains five threes in win

Green totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 20 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Thursday.

Green caught fire from deep on Thursday -- something he's prone to doing from time to time. Fantasy owners have to rely on nights like this for Green to provide much value, as the bulk of his production comes from three-pointers.