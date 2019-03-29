Raptors' Danny Green: Drains five threes in win
Green totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 20 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Thursday.
Green caught fire from deep on Thursday -- something he's prone to doing from time to time. Fantasy owners have to rely on nights like this for Green to provide much value, as the bulk of his production comes from three-pointers.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.