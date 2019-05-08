Raptors' Danny Green: Drains five treys in Game 5 victory

Green registered 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 win over the 76ers.

Green caught fire from beyond the arc and cleaned up defensively, albeit in a game he didn't need to play in down the stretch. He has reached double figures in scoring in three straight tilts, and while he's not the most versatile statistical contributor outside of three-point shooting, Green has been posting decent numbers in the boards and steals departments while earning plenty of minutes.