Raptors' Danny Green: Drains five treys in Game 5 victory
Green registered 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 win over the 76ers.
Green caught fire from beyond the arc and cleaned up defensively, albeit in a game he didn't need to play in down the stretch. He has reached double figures in scoring in three straight tilts, and while he's not the most versatile statistical contributor outside of three-point shooting, Green has been posting decent numbers in the boards and steals departments while earning plenty of minutes.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...