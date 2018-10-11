Raptors' Danny Green: Drains six threes in preseason win

Green scored 22 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five steals, four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Nets.

The other player acquired by the Raptors from the Spurs this offseason, Green showed the kind of damage he can do from three-point range when he's locked in. The 31-year-old got the start Wednesday but will come off the bench in the regular season for Toronto, and given the Raps' depth on the wing, he could have a tough time seeing the 25-plus minutes he consistently got in San Antonio.