Raptors' Danny Green: Drills five threes in win
Green accounted for 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's win over Miami.
Green had a prototypical three-and-D type contest Sunday, taking (and missing) just one shot from inside the arc. While the veteran guard's been a welcome addition to the Raptor's starting five this season, he remains a borderline play in standard formats. Green's a fantastic shooter and underrated defender, but will to little to aid a fantasy team in either rebounds or assists.
