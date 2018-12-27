Raptors' Danny Green: Drills game-winning shot

Green tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 106-104 triumph over the Heat.

It was the second-best scoring haul of the season for Green, whose final three points served as the game-winning bucket when he drilled a wide-open trey from the right corner with 22.7 seconds remaining. As a perimeter-oriented complementary player, Green's scoring can be volatile from game to game, but his solid averages in the defensive categories (4.2 boards, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks) help offset the offensive lulls.