Raptors' Danny Green: Feeling 'pretty healthy' entering camp
Green said Monday that he's feeling "pretty healthy" with training camp set to begin, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Green arrived in Toronto as part of the Kawhi Leonard/DeMar DeRozan deal and is expected to be a key piece in the Raptors' rotation as a three-and-D guard. The veteran quietly battled a tear in his groin last season, but he indicated at Monday's media day that he doesn't expect it to be an issue going forward. The 31-year-old, who received a PRP injection in the groin back in early June, averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Spurs last season. He hit 1.7 three-pointers per game at a 36.3 percent clip but shot less than 40 percent from the field overall for the third straight season.
