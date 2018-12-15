Raptors' Danny Green: First double-double of the season

Green had 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-122 loss to Portland.

Green pooped off for his first double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the six-point loss. That makes back-to-back games with at least 15 points for Green, who has been a fantastic addition to the Raptors roster. Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) is slated to miss the next month which is going to mean more rebounds are available although Green is unlikely to reproduce these kinds of numbers all too often.