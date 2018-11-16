Raptors' Danny Green: Good to go Friday

Green (back) will play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Green was forced out of Wednesday's loss to the Pistons due to back tightness, but it will not impact his status for Friday's contest. Expect Green to start and play his regular dosage of around 25 minutes in Boston.

More News
Our Latest Stories