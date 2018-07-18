Raptors' Danny Green: Headed to Toronto

Green has been traded to the Raptors as part of a deal that also brings Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Raptors didn't have to give up OG Anunoby, or even an unprotected pick, but acquiring Leonard will mean taking on Green and his $10 million salary for next season. Green played in 70 games last season and shot better than 36.3 percent from three, but that's still a handful of percentage points lower than his peak seasons. Green will likely come off the bench in Toronto, but with DeRozan now out of the picture, there will certainly be minutes available at the two.