Raptors' Danny Green: Heats up from distance in win

Green tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during the Raptors' 123-109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Green had been unable to follow up an excellent season from three-point range with consistent success from distance during the playoffs, but Wednesday was certainly an exception. The veteran wing accumulated all of his scoring courtesy of his long-range marksmanship, posting his highest point total of the postseason in the process. Green is now draining 47.6 percent of his long-range attempts over the first three games of the Finals, a trend he'll look to keep alive in Friday's critical Game 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...