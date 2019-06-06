Raptors' Danny Green: Heats up from distance in win
Green tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during the Raptors' 123-109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Green had been unable to follow up an excellent season from three-point range with consistent success from distance during the playoffs, but Wednesday was certainly an exception. The veteran wing accumulated all of his scoring courtesy of his long-range marksmanship, posting his highest point total of the postseason in the process. Green is now draining 47.6 percent of his long-range attempts over the first three games of the Finals, a trend he'll look to keep alive in Friday's critical Game 4.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...