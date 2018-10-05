Raptors' Danny Green: In starting lineup Friday
Green will start at shooting guard in Friday's preseason game against Melbourne United, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
With the Raptors resting a number of guys Friday night, Green will be thrust into the starting lineup. Green has played 20 minutes in each of Toronto's first two preseason games, so expect the veteran to get a similar dose of minutes Friday.
