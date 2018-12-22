Raptors' Danny Green: Likely out Saturday

Green (knee) is expected to remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Sixers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Green sat out Friday's game on somewhat of a precautionary basis while dealing with a bruised knee, and afterward coach Nick Nurse intimated that the veteran will likely be held out Saturday, as well, on the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto will already be without Kawhi Leonard (rest), while Kyle Lowry is also expected to sit out.