Raptors' Danny Green: Listed as probable Sunday

Green (hand) is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Green injured his hand during Friday's loss to the Rockets and got an MRI Saturday, which presumably came back negative. If Green plays, he'll likely be dialed into his usual starting role, however if he's unable to go, look for Delon Wright to get a boost in run.

