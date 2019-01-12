Raptors' Danny Green: Little bit of everything in win
Green registered eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three steals, two rebounds, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 122-105 win over the Nets.
Green was quiet in the scoring column, but he filled up the box score in every category. It's the third time he has swiped three steals this season, the fourth time he has dished at least four dimes, and his ninth showing with at least two swats. Green doesn't provide gaudy stat lines on a regular basis, but as evidenced by Friday's tilt, he usually offers a little bit of everything.
