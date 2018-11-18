Raptors' Danny Green: Logs perfect shooting night in win

Green posted 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 win over the Bulls.

Although Green already has a starting role for Toronto, he was called upon do some extra work with Kawhi Leonard (rest) on the bench. He went a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor and went 3-for-3 from long range. Green's floor can be a little unsteady but he produces enough to warrant consideration if you need help at the guard position.