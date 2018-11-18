Raptors' Danny Green: Logs perfect shooting night in win
Green posted 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 win over the Bulls.
Although Green already has a starting role for Toronto, he was called upon do some extra work with Kawhi Leonard (rest) on the bench. He went a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor and went 3-for-3 from long range. Green's floor can be a little unsteady but he produces enough to warrant consideration if you need help at the guard position.
More News
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Good to go Friday•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Only produces three points in loss•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Pours in 15 in blowout win•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Delivers full line Monday•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Plays well in Raptors opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.