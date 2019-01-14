Raptors' Danny Green: Nice line in double-OT win
Green delivered 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 140-138 double-overtime win over the Wizards.
The high minutes total inflated Green's numbers, but the starting shooting guard nonetheless continued his improved form of late. Over his past four outings, Green is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 31.5 minutes per contest. It's hard to bank on him keeping it up much longer, however, as the defensive statistics amount to major outliers from his career marks, while his 53.1 percent and 54.5 percent marks from the field and three-point range aren't sustainable either.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...