Raptors' Danny Green: Nice line in double-OT win

Green delivered 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 140-138 double-overtime win over the Wizards.

The high minutes total inflated Green's numbers, but the starting shooting guard nonetheless continued his improved form of late. Over his past four outings, Green is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 31.5 minutes per contest. It's hard to bank on him keeping it up much longer, however, as the defensive statistics amount to major outliers from his career marks, while his 53.1 percent and 54.5 percent marks from the field and three-point range aren't sustainable either.