Raptors' Danny Green: Not listed on injury report Sunday
Green (ankle) was not listed on the injury report prior to Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Green came into Sunday as questionable, however he was absent from Sunday's injury report. Barring any setbacks, Green should see his usual role Sunday.
