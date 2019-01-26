Raptors' Danny Green: Nursing sore left hand

Green is set to undergo an MRI on his left hand Saturday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Green was seen icing his hand following Friday's loss to the Rockets. While the injury is not thought to be serious, the Raptors will exercise caution by having him undergo an MRI. Consider the veteran day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks.

