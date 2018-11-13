Raptors' Danny Green: Only produces three points in loss
Green managed just three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes Monday against the Pelicans.
Green had his lowest scoring output of the season and failed to make significant contributions on the defensive end. Although he is in the midst of a four-game stretch where he has failed to crack double-digits scoring he is generally able to have more of an impact with his defensive and three point production. Overall, Green is having a solid season, averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 threes, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game and provides value in almost all formats with his cross-category production.
