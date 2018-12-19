Raptors' Danny Green: Playing Wednesday despite eye issue

Green will play Wednesday against the Pacers but may need protective goggles while he continues to deal with a right eye injury, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Green suffered an abrasion after getting poked in the eye during Saturday's game against the Nuggets. The swingman still played 38 minutes in that contest, so it's not expected he'll face any limitations with his playing time Wednesday even if his vision isn't pristine. Instead, any downturn in playing time for Green would probably be a result of him struggling early in the contest, with coach Nick Nurse likely to lean more on C.J. Miles, Norman Powell and Delon Wright in such a scenario.