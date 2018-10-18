Raptors' Danny Green: Plays well in Raptors opener

Green had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.

Green backed up his strong preseason with a solid first-up outing for his new team. He appears to have secured himself a starting role and should have a chance to put up some low-end standard league value based on his defensive numbers alone. He is certainly not getting any younger and does not possess the upside of a lot of other players around the league but is worth a look if you need some out of position blocks to go with steals and perimeter scoring.