Raptors' Danny Green: Plays well in Raptors opener
Green had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.
Green backed up his strong preseason with a solid first-up outing for his new team. He appears to have secured himself a starting role and should have a chance to put up some low-end standard league value based on his defensive numbers alone. He is certainly not getting any younger and does not possess the upside of a lot of other players around the league but is worth a look if you need some out of position blocks to go with steals and perimeter scoring.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...