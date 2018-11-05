Raptors' Danny Green: Pours in 15 in blowout win
Green generated 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Green exclusively served as a long-range marksman Sunday, taking all of his attempts from behind the arc. The 31-year-old continues to primarily serve as a "three and D" option in the Raptors' starting five, and he's encouragingly remained more involved in the offense than he was over the prior three seasons in San Antonio. Factoring in Sunday's production, Green is taking a career-high 6.0 three-point attempts per contest, helping lead to his best scoring average (10.8 points) since the 2014-15 campaign.
