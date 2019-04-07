Raptors' Danny Green: Pours in 21 points Sunday

Green produced 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 win over the Heat.

Green's scoring is going to be key to a solid postseason run by the Raptors, and he showed Sunday he is up to the task, netting five three-pointers en route to a 21-point outing. Green might be streaky, but that can be both a good and bad thing depending on if he's hot or cold at the right time.