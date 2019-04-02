Raptors' Danny Green: Probable for Wednesday
Green (thumb) is expected to play Wednesday against Brooklyn, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Green jammed his thumb in Monday's victory over Orlando, although the injury shouldn't force him to miss any time. The Raptors should officially clear Green for action closer to tipoff.
