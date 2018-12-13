Raptors' Danny Green: Productive in complementary role

Green delivered 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes in the Raptors' 113-93 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Green once again enjoyed an enhanced role on offense in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (hip), which led to his best scoring total since Nov. 17. The 31-year-old has shot particularly well of late, even if most of his success has uncharacteristically come from in front of the arc. Green has drained 14 of 27 attempts overall in his last four games, but he's only 3-for-12 from three-point range during that span. Overall, he's enjoying his best offensive season in several years, as his 9.6 points are his highest figure in that category since the 2014-15 season, while his 44.7 percent success rate from the field represents his best performance in that metric since the 2012-13 campaign.