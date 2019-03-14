Raptors' Danny Green: Questionable Thursday
Green (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Green sat out Wednesday's practice due to the issue, and he's apparently still dealing with some pain. If he ends up on the shelf, Jeremy Lin and/or Norman Powell could see additional minutes.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.