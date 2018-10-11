Raptors' Danny Green: Resting Thursday
Green will be rested for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Green will be among several Raptors regulars taking a seat Thursday night in the final tuneup before the regular season. In his absence, expect Lorenzo Brown and Malachi Richardson to be among the beneficiaries, from a minutes perspective.
