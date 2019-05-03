Raptors' Danny Green: Scores 13 in loss
Green totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist over 34 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Green finished third on his team in scoring behind Kawhi Leonard (33) and Pascal Siakam (20) in Thursday's loss. He scored his points by knocking down three triples on 50.0 percent shooting from downtown. Green's scoring hinges on his three-point shooting, and he offers little else as a fantasy play.
