Raptors' Danny Green: Scores 13 in loss

Green totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist over 34 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Green finished third on his team in scoring behind Kawhi Leonard (33) and Pascal Siakam (20) in Thursday's loss. He scored his points by knocking down three triples on 50.0 percent shooting from downtown. Green's scoring hinges on his three-point shooting, and he offers little else as a fantasy play.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...