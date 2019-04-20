Raptors' Danny Green: Scores 13 in win

Green produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Friday.

It was a pretty typical night for Green as he accumulated 13 points while draining a trio of threes. He's known for his three-point shooting and defense, which don't always translate to fantasy success. Green has averaged just 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three games of the playoffs this year.

