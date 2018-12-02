Raptors' Danny Green: Scores 15 points in victory Saturday

Green tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 victory over Cleveland.

Green is on a bit of a hot streak right now, scoring in double-digits in three straight games. He has drilled a combined 10 triples in that time while also recording five blocked shots. His minutes have remained consistent no matter the production and despite some quiet nights, he still should be on a roster in all formats.