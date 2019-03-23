Raptors' Danny Green: Scores 19 points in Friday's loss

Green had 19 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Thunder.

Green got hot from beyond the arc and has reached double figures in scoring in four straight contests. The 31-year-old wing remains the ultimate role player. Still, his willingness to mostly stay in his lane also limits his fantasy appeal to deeper leagues.