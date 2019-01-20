Raptors' Danny Green: Sinks eight treys in Saturday's win
Green registered 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 win over the Grizzlies.
Green was sensational, matching his career high in made threes and contributing in every category while filling up the box score in fairly limited minutes. The absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest) resulted in Green stepping up offensively, and he did enough to damage to negate the fact that he wasn't needed to play that many minutes in the blowout victory.
