Raptors' Danny Green: Solid defensive effort Sunday

Green totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 victory over the Bulls.

Green had a combined four steals and blocks Sunday, his best such total since early November. Green has been a perfect fit for his new team and despite a low usage, continues to put up solid contributions in a number of areas.