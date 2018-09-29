Raptors' Danny Green: Starting preseason opener
Green will pick up the start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Trail Blazers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Joining Green in the starting lineup will be Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka. OG Aunonby (personal) is missing the contest and Jonas Valanciunas is coming off the bench, which are the more notable moves that allowed guys like Green and Miles to work with the starters. This likely won't be the lineup that is used once the regular season approaches, but it does provide some insight into the fact that Green is in contention for a starting role.
