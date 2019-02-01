Raptors' Danny Green: Starts second half
Green (illness) is on the floor to start the second half Thursday against Milwaukee, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Green went to the locker room in the first half due to a stomach bug, but he's ready to roll for the final two quarters of Thursday's contest.
