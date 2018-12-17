Raptors' Danny Green: Struggles with shot in loss

Green mustered seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in the Raptors' 95-86 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

Green's disappointing outing came on the heels of back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and three games with 54.5 percent or better shooting. The 10-year veteran particularly struggled from distance by shooting under 30 percent from three-point range for the second time in the last three contests. His downturn was especially ill-timed, considering it came with Kyle Lowry (thigh), Fred VanVleet (back) and Pascal Siakam (back) all sidelined. He'll look to bounce back versus the Pacers on Wednesday.

