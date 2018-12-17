Raptors' Danny Green: Struggles with shot in loss
Green mustered seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in the Raptors' 95-86 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.
Green's disappointing outing came on the heels of back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and three games with 54.5 percent or better shooting. The 10-year veteran particularly struggled from distance by shooting under 30 percent from three-point range for the second time in the last three contests. His downturn was especially ill-timed, considering it came with Kyle Lowry (thigh), Fred VanVleet (back) and Pascal Siakam (back) all sidelined. He'll look to bounce back versus the Pacers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Raptors' Danny Green: First double-double of the season•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Productive in complementary role•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Scores 15 points in victory Saturday•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Two straight games in double digits•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Logs perfect shooting night in win•
-
Raptors' Danny Green: Good to go Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...