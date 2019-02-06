Raptors' Danny Green: Third straight poor outing

Green was held to two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 119-107 win over the 76ers.

Single-digit scoring outings are fairly normal for a low-usage player like Green, but his role on offense has been even more minimized of late than usual. He's combined to produce only six points over the past three games while hoisting just 10 shots in total. The lackluster scoring has been exacerbated by lower-than-normal minutes, suggesting that coach Nick Nurse could consider dropping Green from the starting five, or at least diverting more of the veteran's playing time to Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright and Norman Powell.