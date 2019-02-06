Raptors' Danny Green: Third straight poor outing
Green was held to two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 119-107 win over the 76ers.
Single-digit scoring outings are fairly normal for a low-usage player like Green, but his role on offense has been even more minimized of late than usual. He's combined to produce only six points over the past three games while hoisting just 10 shots in total. The lackluster scoring has been exacerbated by lower-than-normal minutes, suggesting that coach Nick Nurse could consider dropping Green from the starting five, or at least diverting more of the veteran's playing time to Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright and Norman Powell.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...