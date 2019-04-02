Raptors' Danny Green: Thumb injury ends stellar outing

Green suffered a jammed thumb in Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The injury was the only blemish on a banner night for Green, who racked up a team- and season-high 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt) to go with five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes. Fortunately for Green, X-rays after the game cleared him of any structural damage, but he could still be dealing with enough soreness to hold him out of future contests. Next up for the Raptors is a matchup Wednesday in Brooklyn.