Raptors' Danny Green: Two straight games in double digits

Green tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 131-128 overtime triumph over the Warriors.

Green drilled one of his three treys with just over two minutes remaining in the extra session to break a tie ball game. After a hot start to the season, Green had faded through most of November, but he's looked good the past two games. He's scored in the teens in both contests while knocking down half of his 14 three-point attempts.