Raptors' Danny Green: Uncertain for Sunday

Green (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Green was also questionable ahead of Thursday's game against the Lakers and ultimately suited up. He looks to be again trending toward a game-time decision. Norman Powell would presumably see an increased load should he be ruled out, but Fred VanVleet (thumb) could also be available following a relatively lengthy absence. Expect an update on Green's status closer to tip-off.