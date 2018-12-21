Raptors' Danny Green: Won't play Friday

Green will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a knee bruise, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Green has suffered a couple injuries recently, but he has managed to play through them. Now, with a knee bruise plaguing him, the Raptors will give him the night off. With Toronto now down both starters in the backcourt, Fred VanVleet, Normal Powell and C.J. Miles will all likely see extended minutes Friday.