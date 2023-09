Morsell signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Friday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Morsell spent the 2022-23 campaign with the G League's Raptors 905, and he averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.2 minutes per game over 30 appearances. He'll join Toronto for training camp but is a candidate to return to the G League once the regular season gets underway.