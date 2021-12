The Raptors transferred Johnson to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Johnson, one of Toronto's two two-way players, will head back to the G League after receiving the opportunity to make his NBA debut in Sunday's 102-90 win over the Wizards, though he played just two minutes. The second-round rookie out of Louisville is expected to see the majority of his playing time in the G League throughout his first professional season.