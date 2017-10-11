Raptors' Davion Berry: Signs deal with Raptors
Berry signed a contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
It's a long shot for Berry to make the team, though according to Lewenberg, there's a strong chance he'll join the Raptors' G-League affiliate, the 905. He played overseas last year, but was a part of the 905 back in 2015-16, posting 17.9 points, 3.7 assists, 2.6 boards and 1.1 steals across 33.6 minutes per game.
