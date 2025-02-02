Mitchell (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and will likely miss Sunday's contest due to a right heel injury. If the 26-year-old joins Jamal Shead (illness) on the shelf, Ja'Kobe Walter and Bruce Brown could see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Near double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Shooting woes from deep in win•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Stuffs stat sheet as starter•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Starting sans Quickley•