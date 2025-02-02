Now Playing

Mitchell (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and will likely miss Sunday's contest due to a right heel injury. If the 26-year-old joins Jamal Shead (illness) on the shelf, Ja'Kobe Walter and Bruce Brown could see a bump in minutes.

