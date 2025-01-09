Mitchell is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left calf contusion.
Mitchell isn't expected to sit out Thursday despite dealing with a left calf contusion. However, Mitchell has been available for Toronto's last two contests but didn't log any minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Back to bench against Nets•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Gets starting nod•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Available for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Pops up on injury report•