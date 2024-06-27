Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov and the No. 45 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft were traded from the Kings to the Raptors in exchange for Jalen McDaniels on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell maintained a consistent bench role for the Kings during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game over 72 regular-season appearances. He should provide a defensive punch off the bench with his new team during the 2024-25 season.