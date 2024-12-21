Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rockets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Mitchell is in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday due to a right shoulder strain. If Mitchell is ultimately downgraded to out yet again, Jamal Shead will likely continue to receive increased playing time.
