Mitchell (calf) is available for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mitchell has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday despite dealing with a left calf contusion. Mitchell is averaging 4.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes across his last five appearances.
