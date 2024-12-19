Mitchell (shoulder) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Nets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a right shoulder strain. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Houston.
